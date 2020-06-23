584 SCOTIA PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage

Allergy friendly townhome in Blankner/Boone School District! Carpet have been replaced with brand NEW hardwood floors! Courtyard facing townhouse. 3 bedroom 3.5 baths with two bedrooms being Master Suites! Home Features include: Gourmet kitchen with massive Island, Under cabinet lighting, Beautiful glass tile backsplash, Built in Desk in Kitchen, High-end appliances, Samsung French door fridge, LG Front Load washer and dryer, Convection stove, Pendant and designer lighting. Home also features open and bright floor plan with lots of windows. This is the best floor-plan in Copley Square, hands down. Home also features Beautiful Wood Stair Cases, Epoxy garage floor, Garage has keypad entry, 2 patios to enjoy the court yard view. This home is very efficient, 15 seer AC and double-pane argon gas filled windows. Walk to shopping and the gym, private two car garage, manicured common areas, and a community pool. Call agent today to schedule your showing.