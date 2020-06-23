All apartments in Orlando
584 SCOTIA PLACE

584 Scotia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

584 Scotia Pl, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Allergy friendly townhome in Blankner/Boone School District! Carpet have been replaced with brand NEW hardwood floors! Courtyard facing townhouse. 3 bedroom 3.5 baths with two bedrooms being Master Suites! Home Features include: Gourmet kitchen with massive Island, Under cabinet lighting, Beautiful glass tile backsplash, Built in Desk in Kitchen, High-end appliances, Samsung French door fridge, LG Front Load washer and dryer, Convection stove, Pendant and designer lighting. Home also features open and bright floor plan with lots of windows. This is the best floor-plan in Copley Square, hands down. Home also features Beautiful Wood Stair Cases, Epoxy garage floor, Garage has keypad entry, 2 patios to enjoy the court yard view. This home is very efficient, 15 seer AC and double-pane argon gas filled windows. Walk to shopping and the gym, private two car garage, manicured common areas, and a community pool. Call agent today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 SCOTIA PLACE have any available units?
584 SCOTIA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 584 SCOTIA PLACE have?
Some of 584 SCOTIA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 SCOTIA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
584 SCOTIA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 SCOTIA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 584 SCOTIA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 584 SCOTIA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 584 SCOTIA PLACE offers parking.
Does 584 SCOTIA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 584 SCOTIA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 SCOTIA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 584 SCOTIA PLACE has a pool.
Does 584 SCOTIA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 584 SCOTIA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 584 SCOTIA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 584 SCOTIA PLACE has units with dishwashers.

