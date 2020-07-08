All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

5824 Mariposa Cove Ln

5824 Mariposa Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Mariposa Cove Lane, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4BD/2.5BA Spacious Home in Orlando with Wood Flooring! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has 2,051 square feet and is located in Orlando, near the South Semoran and Pershing area. This well-kept home features hard wood flooring in the downstairs common areas. The open kitchen overlooks the dining area and has lots of cabinetry space, upgraded black appliances, and a closet pantry. The dining room area has an airy feel and lets in a lot of light with it's access to the oversized and screened-in porch, which overlooks the large backyard. Off to the side of the living room is a half-bath for convenience and an interior laundry room. Upstairs are the bedrooms, which have plush carpeting. The master bedroom is at the top of the stairs and has an oversized, walk-in closet, and a master bath that features a walk in shower and has a lot of counter space. The spare bedrooms are well sized and have large closets.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5725629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

