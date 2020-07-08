5824 Mariposa Cove Ln

Amenities

4BD/2.5BA Spacious Home in Orlando with Wood Flooring! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has 2,051 square feet and is located in Orlando, near the South Semoran and Pershing area. This well-kept home features hard wood flooring in the downstairs common areas. The open kitchen overlooks the dining area and has lots of cabinetry space, upgraded black appliances, and a closet pantry. The dining room area has an airy feel and lets in a lot of light with it's access to the oversized and screened-in porch, which overlooks the large backyard. Off to the side of the living room is a half-bath for convenience and an interior laundry room. Upstairs are the bedrooms, which have plush carpeting. The master bedroom is at the top of the stairs and has an oversized, walk-in closet, and a master bath that features a walk in shower and has a lot of counter space. The spare bedrooms are well sized and have large closets.



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



