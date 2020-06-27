All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621

5773 Gatlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5773 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
2/1 Condo at Venetian Place - Gated community. Management staff on property. Second floor end unit. Lots of sunshine. Nice clean property. Stainless steel in kitchen. Amenities include pool, tennis, health club, racquetball. Washer and dryer hookups in unit.

Rental Criteria:
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties for all applicants per family
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family
- Sorry, no pets
- App fee $50 per applicant

Second Application with the HOA required before move-in. App cost is $100 per person or married couple and it takes 15 days for approval. Forms will be provided by us with a copy of approval letter if we approve you.

Tenant will be required to purchase a gate sticker for $50 each car.

Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2343009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 have any available units?
5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 have?
Some of 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621's amenities include w/d hookup, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 currently offering any rent specials?
5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 pet-friendly?
No, 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 offer parking?
No, 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 does not offer parking.
Does 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 have a pool?
Yes, 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 has a pool.
Does 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 have accessible units?
No, 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 does not have accessible units.
Does 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621 does not have units with dishwashers.
