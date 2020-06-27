5773 Gatlin Avenue, Unit 621

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool racquetball court tennis court

2/1 Condo at Venetian Place - Gated community. Management staff on property. Second floor end unit. Lots of sunshine. Nice clean property. Stainless steel in kitchen. Amenities include pool, tennis, health club, racquetball. Washer and dryer hookups in unit.



Rental Criteria:

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions

- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties for all applicants per family

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family

- Sorry, no pets

- App fee $50 per applicant



Second Application with the HOA required before move-in. App cost is $100 per person or married couple and it takes 15 days for approval. Forms will be provided by us with a copy of approval letter if we approve you.



Tenant will be required to purchase a gate sticker for $50 each car.



Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing



(RLNE2343009)