Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool racquetball court tennis court

5601 Blue Shadows Ct Available 06/01/19 Totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs flat - Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath including new paint, upgraded cabinets and countertops, new carpeting throughout. All appliances including range, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer. Living/dining room combo with dry bar, large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, 2 vanities, shower stall. 2nd bedroom has double doors that converts bedroom into den or study with entrance into bath from hallway and bedroom. Community has great amenities, pool, tennis, basketball, racquetball, walking paths, ponds and more. Contact our property manager to schedule a showing - Lauren @ 407-668-0151.



Qualifications to rent include: Good credit and background check, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies



(RLNE4929254)