All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5601 Blue Shadows Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5601 Blue Shadows Ct
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

5601 Blue Shadows Ct

5601 Blue Shadows Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman South
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5601 Blue Shadows Court, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
5601 Blue Shadows Ct Available 06/01/19 Totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs flat - Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath including new paint, upgraded cabinets and countertops, new carpeting throughout. All appliances including range, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer. Living/dining room combo with dry bar, large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, 2 vanities, shower stall. 2nd bedroom has double doors that converts bedroom into den or study with entrance into bath from hallway and bedroom. Community has great amenities, pool, tennis, basketball, racquetball, walking paths, ponds and more. Contact our property manager to schedule a showing - Lauren @ 407-668-0151.

Qualifications to rent include: Good credit and background check, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies

(RLNE4929254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Blue Shadows Ct have any available units?
5601 Blue Shadows Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Blue Shadows Ct have?
Some of 5601 Blue Shadows Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Blue Shadows Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Blue Shadows Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Blue Shadows Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Blue Shadows Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5601 Blue Shadows Ct offer parking?
No, 5601 Blue Shadows Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5601 Blue Shadows Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 Blue Shadows Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Blue Shadows Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5601 Blue Shadows Ct has a pool.
Does 5601 Blue Shadows Ct have accessible units?
No, 5601 Blue Shadows Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Blue Shadows Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 Blue Shadows Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach