All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205

5587 Devonbriar Way · (407) 512-6419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5587 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 Available 08/21/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/21/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Unit Available:08/21/2020

Unit includes: Water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.

For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419

(RLNE5897585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 have any available units?
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 have?
Some of 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 currently offering any rent specials?
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 is pet friendly.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 offer parking?
No, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 does not offer parking.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 have a pool?
No, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 does not have a pool.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 have accessible units?
No, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 does not have accessible units.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity