Amenities
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 Available 08/21/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/21/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more
Unit Available:08/21/2020
Unit includes: Water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.
Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.
For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419
(RLNE5897585)