Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J205 Available 08/21/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/21/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in

Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum

Application Fee: $50.00 per adult

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 3x rental amount or more



Unit Available:08/21/2020



Unit includes: Water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.



Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.



For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419



(RLNE5897585)