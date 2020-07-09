5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202

Amenities
2x2 condo for Rent $1,300 per month - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent located in the heart of Metrowest!
Move in ready !
unit features Updated kitchen cabinets and interior utility room with washer/dryer included!
This gated and guarded community includes 3 Pools, Fitness Center and Bowling Alley.
With all the amenities The Palms Club community has to offer, it is sure to be the next place you'll want to call home.
Applications $50 per person
Administraron free $150
HOA approval required as well .
Call Paula for more Information
Paula Ramirez
(RLNE5780582)