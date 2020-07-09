5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

2x2 condo for Rent $1,300 per month - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent located in the heart of Metrowest!

Move in ready !

unit features Updated kitchen cabinets and interior utility room with washer/dryer included!

This gated and guarded community includes 3 Pools, Fitness Center and Bowling Alley.

With all the amenities The Palms Club community has to offer, it is sure to be the next place you'll want to call home.



Applications $50 per person

Administraron free $150

HOA approval required as well .



Call Paula for more Information

Paula Ramirez



(RLNE5780582)