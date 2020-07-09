All apartments in Orlando
5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202
5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202

5572 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5572 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
2x2 condo for Rent $1,300 per month - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent located in the heart of Metrowest!
Move in ready !
unit features Updated kitchen cabinets and interior utility room with washer/dryer included!
This gated and guarded community includes 3 Pools, Fitness Center and Bowling Alley.
With all the amenities The Palms Club community has to offer, it is sure to be the next place you'll want to call home.

Applications $50 per person
Administraron free $150
HOA approval required as well .

Call Paula for more Information
Paula Ramirez

(RLNE5780582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 have any available units?
5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 have?
Some of 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 currently offering any rent specials?
5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 is pet friendly.
Does 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 offer parking?
No, 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 does not offer parking.
Does 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 have a pool?
Yes, 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 has a pool.
Does 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 have accessible units?
No, 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5572 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 5-202 does not have units with dishwashers.

