5557 Florence Harbor Dr.
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

5557 Florence Harbor Dr.

5557 Florence Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5557 Florence Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
4/2 Home In Vista Lakes - This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home has 2,565 sq ft of space, with 2,008 sq ft under air-conditioning. Formal living and dining. Eat-in kitchen with island opens to a large family room. Split bedroom plan with double vanities, garden tub and walk-in shower in the master bath. Separate laundry room, ceiling fans and two-car garage with opener. Fabulous community center with pools, sports courts, playground, cabanas and even a water slide to cool off on a Florida summer day!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5095158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. have any available units?
5557 Florence Harbor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. have?
Some of 5557 Florence Harbor Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5557 Florence Harbor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. offers parking.
Does 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. has a pool.
Does 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5557 Florence Harbor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
