5557 Florence Harbor Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

4/2 Home In Vista Lakes - This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home has 2,565 sq ft of space, with 2,008 sq ft under air-conditioning. Formal living and dining. Eat-in kitchen with island opens to a large family room. Split bedroom plan with double vanities, garden tub and walk-in shower in the master bath. Separate laundry room, ceiling fans and two-car garage with opener. Fabulous community center with pools, sports courts, playground, cabanas and even a water slide to cool off on a Florida summer day!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5095158)