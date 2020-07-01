5550 E. Michigan St. Unit 2232

Amenities

Beautiful 2bed/2bath Condo @ The Registry At Michigan Park - Beautiful 2bed/2bath luxury resort style condo located in the highly desirable gated community The Registry at Michigan. Perfect roommate floor plan. All appliances included. Enjoy a vast variety of amenities including fully equipped fitness center, heated pool, spa, business center with conference room, and gorgeous great room perfect for large gatherings and events. Basic cable, water, and trash are also all included. Great location, just minutes away from Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, minutes away from all major roadways / highways, entertainment, restaurants, shopping and more. MUST SEE TO TRULY APPRECIATE!!



No Cats Allowed



