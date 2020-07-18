All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY

5532 Florence Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5532 Florence Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Large 4 bd / 2 ba Home in Vista Lakes - The beautiful 4 bd / 2 ba 2020 sqft home located in Vista Lakes is available for immediate occupancy! Community amenities include swimming pools, fitness center, tennis courts, parks, soccer fields, lakeside trails, and so much more!! With a formal dining room, living room, family room, open kitchen and split floor plan this property is a must see. Interior utility room with washer/dryer hookups, two car garage, call to schedule your showing today!

Sorry, No Roommates!
Sorry, No Pets!

(RLNE5861991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
Yes, 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY offers parking.
Does 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach