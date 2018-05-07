Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 Available 11/22/19 1/1 Condo Available On 11/22/2019 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in

Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum

Application Fee: $50.00 per adult

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 3x rental amount or more



Unit Available 11/22/2019



Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer hook ups, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.



For More Information please contact us at 407.281.6714



Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.



