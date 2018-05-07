All apartments in Orlando
5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201

5501 Rosebriar Way · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Rosebriar Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 Available 11/22/19 1/1 Condo Available On 11/22/2019 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Unit Available 11/22/2019

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer hook ups, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.

For More Information please contact us at 407.281.6714

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5133785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 have any available units?
5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 have?
Some of 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 offer parking?
No, 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 have a pool?
No, 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 have accessible units?
No, 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Rosebriar Way - Unit B201 does not have units with dishwashers.
