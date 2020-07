Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning furnished in unit laundry cable included microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga 24hr maintenance

Experience the very best in luxury Orlando living at 55 West Apartments, Church Street’s only apartment community. We offer an extensive selection of pet-friendly floor plans, each designed to accommodate your unique needs. Choose from sky lofts and penthouse suites, or studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in a mixed-use building that's perfectly designed to complement your modern lifestyle. Our downtown Orlando, Florida, location puts great dining, nightlife, and entertainment all at your fingertips.