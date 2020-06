Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities trash valet

1st Floor 3bed 2bath with screened porch in gated community - Spacious 1st floor 3bed 2bath condo available for rent. Unit has a split floor plan with large master bedroom and bath and spacious extra bedrooms. Unit is tiled throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Screened Porch with storage closet. Community is gated and includes valet trash service. Located near Universal Studios, I-4 and the Florida Turnpike. Contact us today to schedule a tour of this property.

Rent $1,495.00

Security $1,495.00

ADMIN Fee $100.00

Application $75.00 per adult



(RLNE2095944)