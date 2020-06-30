5460 PENWAY DRIVE

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 Bed | 3.5 Bath home optimizes the character and charm that has made Baldwin Park one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Central Florida. Along the front of the home is a porch perfect for enjoying the serene views of this waterfront home. Once inside the home, guests immediately note the exquisite craftsmanship in the refinished hardwood floors, designer millwork, and elegant plantation shutters. The first floor of the home features a formal dining room, a den perfect for a home office, a cozy family room with a fireplace, and a spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. On the second floor is an oversized master suite, three additional bedrooms and a flexible loft space perfect for a media or play room. Along the back of the home is a functional paver patio that offers great privacy from this corner homesite, and access to the rear-entry garage. Numerous amenities are just steps from this home - three community pools, a resident fitness center, lakefront walking trails, and multiple parks. The celebrated downtown Baldwin Park is just a three block walk and offers plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment. The top-rated schools - Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle, and Winter Park High - are also easily accessible via walking or biking. With all appliances included, this home is move-in ready!