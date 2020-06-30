All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:57 PM

5460 PENWAY DRIVE

5460 Penway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5460 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous 4 Bed | 3.5 Bath home optimizes the character and charm that has made Baldwin Park one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Central Florida. Along the front of the home is a porch perfect for enjoying the serene views of this waterfront home. Once inside the home, guests immediately note the exquisite craftsmanship in the refinished hardwood floors, designer millwork, and elegant plantation shutters. The first floor of the home features a formal dining room, a den perfect for a home office, a cozy family room with a fireplace, and a spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. On the second floor is an oversized master suite, three additional bedrooms and a flexible loft space perfect for a media or play room. Along the back of the home is a functional paver patio that offers great privacy from this corner homesite, and access to the rear-entry garage. Numerous amenities are just steps from this home - three community pools, a resident fitness center, lakefront walking trails, and multiple parks. The celebrated downtown Baldwin Park is just a three block walk and offers plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment. The top-rated schools - Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle, and Winter Park High - are also easily accessible via walking or biking. With all appliances included, this home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 PENWAY DRIVE have any available units?
5460 PENWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 PENWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 5460 PENWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 PENWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5460 PENWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 PENWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5460 PENWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5460 PENWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5460 PENWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5460 PENWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5460 PENWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 PENWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5460 PENWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5460 PENWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5460 PENWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 PENWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 PENWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

