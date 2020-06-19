5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B

Amenities
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - Beautiful Condo just around the corner to the holidays ,freshly painted , new floors stainless steel appliances , 2 bedroom /2 bath condo located in Manors of Bryn Mawr in the heart of Conway. Move in ready downstairs unit! Large bedrooms, washer/dryer stack-able in unit, bright open floor plan, nice screened-in porch with storage. Community pool, nice grounds, close to major roads , shopping, attractions and much more.this will be available 11-1-2018
No Pets Allowed
