Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B

5457 Lake Margaret Drive · (407) 395-4714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5457 Lake Margaret Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - Beautiful Condo just around the corner to the holidays ,freshly painted , new floors stainless steel appliances , 2 bedroom /2 bath condo located in Manors of Bryn Mawr in the heart of Conway. Move in ready downstairs unit! Large bedrooms, washer/dryer stack-able in unit, bright open floor plan, nice screened-in porch with storage. Community pool, nice grounds, close to major roads , shopping, attractions and much more.this will be available 11-1-2018

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3585569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B have any available units?
5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B have?
Some of 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B currently offering any rent specials?
5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B pet-friendly?
No, 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B offer parking?
No, 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B does not offer parking.
Does 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B have a pool?
Yes, 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B has a pool.
Does 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B have accessible units?
No, 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5457 Lake Margaret Dr, #B does not have units with dishwashers.
