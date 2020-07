Amenities

This gated community is located right off Michigan St in the 32812 area. First floor open floor plan. kitchen with real wood cabinets. Large master bedroom & master bathroom. Guest bathroom with tub. Ceramic tile throughout. Community provides a large pool with cabanas, outdoor grill and kitchen, playground, tennis courts, billiard room, and fitness center. Don't miss this opportunity to call this community home!