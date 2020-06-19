5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE

Amenities
Available NOW! As you walk in this second floor home, you are greeted with the open living room and dining room. BRAND NEW carpet and interior paint. The L-shaped kitchen provides plenty of cooking and storage space with a breakfast nook. Large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is on the other end of the condo next to the guest bathroom. RENT INCLUDES: Water, Trash, Sewer, Exterior Maintenance, Washer, and Dryer. Enjoy your screened in balcony through the sliding glass doors with an additional storage closet. Relax outside in privacy with a quiet garden view. The community of Bryn Mawr features a community pool and clubhouse. Located near restaurants and shops with easy access to MCO, 528, 408, and Downtown Orlando. Schedule a private showing today!