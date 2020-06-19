All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE

5445 Lake Margaret Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5445 Lake Margaret Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Available NOW! As you walk in this second floor home, you are greeted with the open living room and dining room. BRAND NEW carpet and interior paint. The L-shaped kitchen provides plenty of cooking and storage space with a breakfast nook. Large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is on the other end of the condo next to the guest bathroom. RENT INCLUDES: Water, Trash, Sewer, Exterior Maintenance, Washer, and Dryer. Enjoy your screened in balcony through the sliding glass doors with an additional storage closet. Relax outside in privacy with a quiet garden view. The community of Bryn Mawr features a community pool and clubhouse. Located near restaurants and shops with easy access to MCO, 528, 408, and Downtown Orlando. Schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE have any available units?
5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE have?
Some of 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5445 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
