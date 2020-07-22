All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

Location

5428 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious open floor plan 2/2 located in highly desirable Siesta Lago! - SIESTA LAGO 2/2 CONDOMINIUM!! This gated community is located right off Michigan St in the 32812 area. First floor open floor plan with newly remodeled kitchen with real wood cabinets, upgraded countertops. Kitchen pass through into hallway and utility closet. Large master bedroom and master bathroom with shower enclosure and vanity. Guest bedroom and guest bathroom with tub. Ceramic tile throughout. Beautiful view of the pond. Community has gorgeous pool with cabanas, outdoor grill and kitchen, playground, tennis courts, billiard room, and fitness center. Don't miss this opportunity to call this community home!

Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background check, sufficient income, employment and rental verification. Approval with Home Owner's Association is also required. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies

(RLNE5419806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 have any available units?
5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 have?
Some of 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 E. Michigan St. Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
