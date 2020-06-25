5427 Baldwin Park St

Amenities

BALDWIN PARK TOWNHOME - PENDING - This Georgetown Style Townhome features a formal living and dining room, open kitchen with Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances, convection range, center Island, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and generous pantry. Large family room, half bath and desk area are also present on the first floor. Second floor boast two adequate sized bedroom, excellent sized master en suite with his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate walk in glass shower and walk in closet. Laundry utility closet with full size washer and dryer are also on the 2nd floor. Added features are the beautiful courtyard for entertaining , two car detached garage, security system, volume ceilings, crown molding and more. Baldwin Park has several pool and entertaining areas, walking/biking trails, shops, restaurants, and so much more for your use.



(RLNE4833892)