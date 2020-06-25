All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5427 Baldwin Park St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5427 Baldwin Park St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

5427 Baldwin Park St

5427 Baldwin Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5427 Baldwin Park Street, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BALDWIN PARK TOWNHOME - PENDING - This Georgetown Style Townhome features a formal living and dining room, open kitchen with Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances, convection range, center Island, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and generous pantry. Large family room, half bath and desk area are also present on the first floor. Second floor boast two adequate sized bedroom, excellent sized master en suite with his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate walk in glass shower and walk in closet. Laundry utility closet with full size washer and dryer are also on the 2nd floor. Added features are the beautiful courtyard for entertaining , two car detached garage, security system, volume ceilings, crown molding and more. Baldwin Park has several pool and entertaining areas, walking/biking trails, shops, restaurants, and so much more for your use.

(RLNE4833892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Baldwin Park St have any available units?
5427 Baldwin Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5427 Baldwin Park St have?
Some of 5427 Baldwin Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Baldwin Park St currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Baldwin Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Baldwin Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5427 Baldwin Park St is pet friendly.
Does 5427 Baldwin Park St offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Baldwin Park St offers parking.
Does 5427 Baldwin Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5427 Baldwin Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Baldwin Park St have a pool?
Yes, 5427 Baldwin Park St has a pool.
Does 5427 Baldwin Park St have accessible units?
No, 5427 Baldwin Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Baldwin Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5427 Baldwin Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach