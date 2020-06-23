All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019

5424 PENWAY DRIVE

5424 Penway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5424 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Expect to be impressed!!! You're going to love this David Weekley home's casual, flexible floor plan (McDowell), updates, location and of course the community. The highly desirable Baldwin Park! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home can be your new home. A large covered front porch & beautiful landscaping welcome you & your guests to this beautiful residence. It boasts a spacious kitchen with 42” cabinets, Silestone (quartz) countertops, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets and counter space. This home has a very open floor plan on the first level, it has a large island that doubles as a breakfast bar. There is a separate formal dining room and a spacious family room and wood floors cover all of the home, except for the wet rooms that have tile. There is also a home office with French doors as well as a spacious, rear entry garage with no homes directly behind you. All three bedrooms are tucked away upstairs. The generously sized owner’s retreat includes a four piece bathroom with two independent sink vanities, a garden tub, separate shower, and an enormous walk-in closet! Don’t miss this opportunity to live in one of Orlando's best neighborhoods that include 3 community pools, 2 fitness centers, several parks/playgrounds and a walking/running path around beautiful Lake Baldwin. Baldwin Park is an award-winning neighborhood, just three miles from downtown Orlando. Great schools, parks, lakes, shops, and restaurants make it one of Orlando's most desirable places to live, work or visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 PENWAY DRIVE have any available units?
5424 PENWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 PENWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 5424 PENWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 PENWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5424 PENWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 PENWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5424 PENWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5424 PENWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5424 PENWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5424 PENWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5424 PENWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 PENWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5424 PENWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5424 PENWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5424 PENWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 PENWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 PENWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
