5402 CURRY FORD ROAD

Curry Ford/Semoran area 3br 1ba home, with BONUS ROOM at entry. Neutral paint colors inside, re-glazed tub and tiles in bathroom, UPDATED FRIDGE & OVEN. This home features ALL TILE floors, and is located on a corner lot on Curry Ford Rd. 1 car carport, spacious back yard with storage shed. Outside laundry room with washer and dryer included "as-is". Pets ok with owner approval. LOCATION allows for a short commute to Orlando International Airport and Downtown Orlando. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Ready for immediate occupancy!