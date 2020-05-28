All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5402 CURRY FORD ROAD
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

5402 CURRY FORD ROAD

5402 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5402 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Curry Ford/Semoran area 3br 1ba home, with BONUS ROOM at entry. Neutral paint colors inside, re-glazed tub and tiles in bathroom, UPDATED FRIDGE & OVEN. This home features ALL TILE floors, and is located on a corner lot on Curry Ford Rd. 1 car carport, spacious back yard with storage shed. Outside laundry room with washer and dryer included "as-is". Pets ok with owner approval. LOCATION allows for a short commute to Orlando International Airport and Downtown Orlando. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD have any available units?
5402 CURRY FORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD have?
Some of 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5402 CURRY FORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 CURRY FORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach