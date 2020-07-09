All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 535 N Summerlin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
535 N Summerlin Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

535 N Summerlin Ave

535 S Summerlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

535 S Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01626f40dc ---- Live in the heart of Orlando, right on N Summerlin Ave. This historic home offers screened front porch, wood deck in back, detached garage and a private back yard. Bedroom and bath on the 1st floor with finished loft and full bath upstairs which acts as a second bedroom. Stacked washer/dryer included in rent. This house is a real charmer and wont last long! Minimum monthly income required to qualify: $3738, combined gross income Available date: 6/10/2019 Pet policy: NO PETS HOA application: N/A Application fee per adult is $60 Deposit: $1425 Other unique restrictions: none See the following link for detailed resident selection criteria ??https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3m2J0Thzo5EejYzTHJBdHFiWkk/view PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING. apply at www.erarents.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 N Summerlin Ave have any available units?
535 N Summerlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 N Summerlin Ave have?
Some of 535 N Summerlin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 N Summerlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
535 N Summerlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 N Summerlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 N Summerlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 535 N Summerlin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 535 N Summerlin Ave offers parking.
Does 535 N Summerlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 N Summerlin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 N Summerlin Ave have a pool?
No, 535 N Summerlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 535 N Summerlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 535 N Summerlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 535 N Summerlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 N Summerlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach