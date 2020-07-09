535 N Summerlin Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01626f40dc ---- Live in the heart of Orlando, right on N Summerlin Ave. This historic home offers screened front porch, wood deck in back, detached garage and a private back yard. Bedroom and bath on the 1st floor with finished loft and full bath upstairs which acts as a second bedroom. Stacked washer/dryer included in rent. This house is a real charmer and wont last long! Minimum monthly income required to qualify: $3738, combined gross income Available date: 6/10/2019 Pet policy: NO PETS HOA application: N/A Application fee per adult is $60 Deposit: $1425 Other unique restrictions: none See the following link for detailed resident selection criteria ??https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3m2J0Thzo5EejYzTHJBdHFiWkk/view PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING. apply at www.erarents.com