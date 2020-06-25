Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

530 E Central #1005 Available 05/01/19 - PENDING - This condominium high-rise is located in the heart of downtown Orlando, and directly across from Lake Eola Park. This 2/2 is a corner unit with downtown and lake views from the 10th floor. Being on the corner allows for more window in the living room, kitchen, and 2nd bedroom!

Fully equipped spacious kitchen, large dining/living room combination with North and West views over the park, lake, and downtown skyline.

Living room and master bedroom open to a full length balcony with spectacular views.

Stack washer and dryer. Cable, water, sewer, trash, and pest control included. Unit was professionally cleaned and painted. Owner may accept small pets in accordance to association rules. Association application and approval required. Renters Insurance required. Walk to Lake Eola Park, Farmers Market, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, Amway Arena, many restaurants, bars, and all events downtown has to offer.

One assigned parking space. Second may be leased from individual for $125 per month.



(RLNE4519819)