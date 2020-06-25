All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 530 E Central #1005.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
530 E Central #1005
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

530 E Central #1005

530 E Central Blvd Unit 1005 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

530 E Central Blvd Unit 1005, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
530 E Central #1005 Available 05/01/19 - PENDING - This condominium high-rise is located in the heart of downtown Orlando, and directly across from Lake Eola Park. This 2/2 is a corner unit with downtown and lake views from the 10th floor. Being on the corner allows for more window in the living room, kitchen, and 2nd bedroom!
Fully equipped spacious kitchen, large dining/living room combination with North and West views over the park, lake, and downtown skyline.
Living room and master bedroom open to a full length balcony with spectacular views.
Stack washer and dryer. Cable, water, sewer, trash, and pest control included. Unit was professionally cleaned and painted. Owner may accept small pets in accordance to association rules. Association application and approval required. Renters Insurance required. Walk to Lake Eola Park, Farmers Market, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, Amway Arena, many restaurants, bars, and all events downtown has to offer.
One assigned parking space. Second may be leased from individual for $125 per month.

(RLNE4519819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 E Central #1005 have any available units?
530 E Central #1005 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 E Central #1005 have?
Some of 530 E Central #1005's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 E Central #1005 currently offering any rent specials?
530 E Central #1005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 E Central #1005 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 E Central #1005 is pet friendly.
Does 530 E Central #1005 offer parking?
Yes, 530 E Central #1005 offers parking.
Does 530 E Central #1005 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 E Central #1005 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 E Central #1005 have a pool?
No, 530 E Central #1005 does not have a pool.
Does 530 E Central #1005 have accessible units?
No, 530 E Central #1005 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 E Central #1005 have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 E Central #1005 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach