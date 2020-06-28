All apartments in Orlando
5264 GOLD TREE COURT
5264 GOLD TREE COURT

Location

5264 Gold Tree Court, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with split floor plan includes Vaulted ceiling, 2 car garage, fireplace, screened porch and fenced backyard. Kitchen appliances; washer/dryer hookups available.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5264 GOLD TREE COURT have any available units?
5264 GOLD TREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5264 GOLD TREE COURT have?
Some of 5264 GOLD TREE COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5264 GOLD TREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5264 GOLD TREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 GOLD TREE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5264 GOLD TREE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5264 GOLD TREE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5264 GOLD TREE COURT offers parking.
Does 5264 GOLD TREE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5264 GOLD TREE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 GOLD TREE COURT have a pool?
No, 5264 GOLD TREE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5264 GOLD TREE COURT have accessible units?
No, 5264 GOLD TREE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 GOLD TREE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5264 GOLD TREE COURT has units with dishwashers.
