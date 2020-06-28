5264 GOLD TREE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with split floor plan includes Vaulted ceiling, 2 car garage, fireplace, screened porch and fenced backyard. Kitchen appliances; washer/dryer hookups available.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).