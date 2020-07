Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center dog park gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed hot tub

Welcome to 525 Avalon Park. Here at 525 Avalon Park you won’t find compartments – you’ll find apartments: Apart from the norm, apart from the boring, apart from the typical. 525 Avalon Park is a gated access community with exceptionally designed one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and apartment homes. From your first visit you’ll recognize and appreciate our attention to detail and quality. We are committed to excellence in everything from our spectacular amenities to our stellar services.



We offer a superb location within easy distance of Research Parkway, Lockheed, and The University of Central Florida. With convenient access to all of Central Florida’s major highways you’re easily on your way to downtown Orlando, Amway Center, Orlando International Airport, UCF and the Space Coast. 525 Avalon Park provides you with all of the comforts and conveniences you demand, with the added benefit of a professional management and maintenance team. It is our goal to provide the superior quali