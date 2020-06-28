All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 PM

518 E AMELIA STREET

518 E Amelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 E Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Are you looking for the perfect downtown location? Need an affordable 3/2 house? Are you wanting the charm of a historic house? Well you just found it. The house is on the corner of Cathcart and Amelia right next to the Eola General store. As soon as you pull up to the property, you'll love a picket fence, low maintenance front yard, and large front porch. Once you walk in, you have gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms and master bedroom, wood burning fireplace, and a over-sized kitchen with plenty of counter space, ample cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Lake Eola and all the surrounding shops and restaurants. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

