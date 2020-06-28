518 E AMELIA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Are you looking for the perfect downtown location? Need an affordable 3/2 house? Are you wanting the charm of a historic house? Well you just found it. The house is on the corner of Cathcart and Amelia right next to the Eola General store. As soon as you pull up to the property, you'll love a picket fence, low maintenance front yard, and large front porch. Once you walk in, you have gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms and master bedroom, wood burning fireplace, and a over-sized kitchen with plenty of counter space, ample cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Lake Eola and all the surrounding shops and restaurants. Schedule your showing today.