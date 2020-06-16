515 RAEHN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Delaney Park Home for Lease! This beautifully maintained Delaney Park home has been enlarged and updated with a large master suite and bonus room. This home features original hardwood floors in main living areas and two bedrooms, and a family room with wet bar, refrigerator and wine refrigerator. The Kitchen has granite counter tops and LG stainless steel appliances and a gas range for the family chef. The master addition includes a large bedroom with high ceilings, a walk in closet, a modern en-suite bath and a laundry closet with washer and dryer. Entertain family and friends on the large, covered deck off the back of the house with electric and TV hookup. The newly fenced rear yard is spacious and private with a storage shed for tools and lawn equipment. This updated home is convenient to downtown Orlando, the Orlando Health Campus, the SODO shopping district, and local parks. This gorgeous Delaney Park home is zoned for the highly regarded Blakner (k-8) Elementary and Boone High School. Schedule your private tour of your next rental home today!