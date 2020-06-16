All apartments in Orlando
515 RAEHN STREET
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:11 AM

515 RAEHN STREET

515 Raehn Street · (407) 949-2431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 Raehn Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Delaney Park Home for Lease! This beautifully maintained Delaney Park home has been enlarged and updated with a large master suite and bonus room. This home features original hardwood floors in main living areas and two bedrooms, and a family room with wet bar, refrigerator and wine refrigerator. The Kitchen has granite counter tops and LG stainless steel appliances and a gas range for the family chef. The master addition includes a large bedroom with high ceilings, a walk in closet, a modern en-suite bath and a laundry closet with washer and dryer. Entertain family and friends on the large, covered deck off the back of the house with electric and TV hookup. The newly fenced rear yard is spacious and private with a storage shed for tools and lawn equipment. This updated home is convenient to downtown Orlando, the Orlando Health Campus, the SODO shopping district, and local parks. This gorgeous Delaney Park home is zoned for the highly regarded Blakner (k-8) Elementary and Boone High School. Schedule your private tour of your next rental home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 RAEHN STREET have any available units?
515 RAEHN STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 RAEHN STREET have?
Some of 515 RAEHN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 RAEHN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
515 RAEHN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 RAEHN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 515 RAEHN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 515 RAEHN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 515 RAEHN STREET does offer parking.
Does 515 RAEHN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 RAEHN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 RAEHN STREET have a pool?
No, 515 RAEHN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 515 RAEHN STREET have accessible units?
No, 515 RAEHN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 515 RAEHN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 RAEHN STREET has units with dishwashers.
