All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5148 Conroy Rd #1225.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5148 Conroy Rd #1225
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:53 AM

5148 Conroy Rd #1225

5148 Conroy Road · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5148 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
5148 Conroy Rd #1225 Available 06/15/20 1 bed/1 bath in Villa Medici Community - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th!! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor! All kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters, living room/dining area combo, sitting area/computer work space, inside utility w/washer and dryer included.
Wow..talk about location, this condo has it! You are less than 10 minutes from downtown Orlando/Lake Eola and Universal! Only about 20 minutes from Disney and Orlando International Airport. There is a trail nearby that is for jogging, biking, and rollerblading.
The community has so much to offer...the buildings are Mediterranean inspired..stucco faced with red clay tile roofs! You will want to have your parties in the clubhouse, which features a catering kitchen. The community is Gated!! You will be motivated to work out in this state of the art fitness center with cardio theater and an indoor racquetball court! There's still more..movie salon with surround-sound and leather stadium seating, pools, hot tub, playground, lighted tennis court and BBQ/picnic area!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
2nd Floor
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Granite Counters
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Sitting Area/Computer Area
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

NO Dogs Allowed. A cat will be allowed subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4006151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 have any available units?
5148 Conroy Rd #1225 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 have?
Some of 5148 Conroy Rd #1225's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Conroy Rd #1225 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 is pet friendly.
Does 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 offer parking?
No, 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 does not offer parking.
Does 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 have a pool?
Yes, 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 has a pool.
Does 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 have accessible units?
Yes, 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 has accessible units.
Does 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5148 Conroy Rd #1225 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5148 Conroy Rd #1225?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity