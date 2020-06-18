Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

5148 Conroy Rd #1225 Available 06/15/20 1 bed/1 bath in Villa Medici Community - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th!! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor! All kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters, living room/dining area combo, sitting area/computer work space, inside utility w/washer and dryer included.

Wow..talk about location, this condo has it! You are less than 10 minutes from downtown Orlando/Lake Eola and Universal! Only about 20 minutes from Disney and Orlando International Airport. There is a trail nearby that is for jogging, biking, and rollerblading.

The community has so much to offer...the buildings are Mediterranean inspired..stucco faced with red clay tile roofs! You will want to have your parties in the clubhouse, which features a catering kitchen. The community is Gated!! You will be motivated to work out in this state of the art fitness center with cardio theater and an indoor racquetball court! There's still more..movie salon with surround-sound and leather stadium seating, pools, hot tub, playground, lighted tennis court and BBQ/picnic area!



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

2nd Floor

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Granite Counters

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Sitting Area/Computer Area

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



NO Dogs Allowed. A cat will be allowed subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4006151)