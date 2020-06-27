5128 Longmeadow Park St.

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW AND CORNER LOT HOME WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES - BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW AND CORNER LOT HOME WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES. Just steps from Club House and Pool. Lots of upgrades on this furnished 4/3 home: stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, furniture included, granite counter tops, contemporary ceramic tile downstairs, laminate wood flooring upstairs, 2 car garage and more. Master bedroom with: French doors, huge walk-in closet and shower, tub, two vanities on master bathroom. Gated Community, Walk Trail, located near Universal Studio, Millenia Mall. Great Location!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5000590)