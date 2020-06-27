5128 Longmeadow Park St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW AND CORNER LOT HOME WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES - BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW AND CORNER LOT HOME WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES. Just steps from Club House and Pool. Lots of upgrades on this furnished 4/3 home: stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, furniture included, granite counter tops, contemporary ceramic tile downstairs, laminate wood flooring upstairs, 2 car garage and more. Master bedroom with: French doors, huge walk-in closet and shower, tub, two vanities on master bathroom. Gated Community, Walk Trail, located near Universal Studio, Millenia Mall. Great Location!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000590)