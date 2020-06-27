All apartments in Orlando
5128 Longmeadow Park St.
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

5128 Longmeadow Park St.

5128 Longmeadow Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

5128 Longmeadow Park Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW AND CORNER LOT HOME WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES - BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW AND CORNER LOT HOME WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES. Just steps from Club House and Pool. Lots of upgrades on this furnished 4/3 home: stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, furniture included, granite counter tops, contemporary ceramic tile downstairs, laminate wood flooring upstairs, 2 car garage and more. Master bedroom with: French doors, huge walk-in closet and shower, tub, two vanities on master bathroom. Gated Community, Walk Trail, located near Universal Studio, Millenia Mall. Great Location!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 Longmeadow Park St. have any available units?
5128 Longmeadow Park St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128 Longmeadow Park St. have?
Some of 5128 Longmeadow Park St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 Longmeadow Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
5128 Longmeadow Park St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 Longmeadow Park St. pet-friendly?
No, 5128 Longmeadow Park St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5128 Longmeadow Park St. offer parking?
Yes, 5128 Longmeadow Park St. offers parking.
Does 5128 Longmeadow Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5128 Longmeadow Park St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 Longmeadow Park St. have a pool?
Yes, 5128 Longmeadow Park St. has a pool.
Does 5128 Longmeadow Park St. have accessible units?
No, 5128 Longmeadow Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 Longmeadow Park St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5128 Longmeadow Park St. does not have units with dishwashers.
