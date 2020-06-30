All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

5117 City St. Apt. # 727

5117 City Street · No Longer Available
Location

5117 City Street, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Park Central 2/2 Condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom second floor condo located in Park Central. This condo offers 979 square feet of living space, kitchen/family room, split bedroom, vaulted ceilings, carpet, tile, washer/dryer, and screened in balcony. Residents of Park Central have access to a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and much more. Great location!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1150. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125. Pet Fee: $150.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE2529952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 have any available units?
5117 City St. Apt. # 727 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 have?
Some of 5117 City St. Apt. # 727's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 currently offering any rent specials?
5117 City St. Apt. # 727 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 is pet friendly.
Does 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 offer parking?
No, 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 does not offer parking.
Does 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 have a pool?
Yes, 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 has a pool.
Does 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 have accessible units?
No, 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5117 City St. Apt. # 727 has units with dishwashers.

