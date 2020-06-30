5117 City St. Apt. # 727

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Park Central 2/2 Condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom second floor condo located in Park Central. This condo offers 979 square feet of living space, kitchen/family room, split bedroom, vaulted ceilings, carpet, tile, washer/dryer, and screened in balcony. Residents of Park Central have access to a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and much more. Great location!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)



Security Deposit: $1150. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125. Pet Fee: $150.



