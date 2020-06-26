5112 Park Central Drive #631

Amenities
5112 Park Central Dr #631 Available 08/11/20 3rd Floor 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - This lovely 3rd floor condo has a very popular and well-designed floorplan. A private screen enclosed patio lets you relax and surrounding oak trees provide plenty of privacy while allowing in lots of light into this unit. A separate laundry features a full-size washer & dryer. Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens, you will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios.
Community Amenities
New Private Restaurant
New Multi-level Fitness Facility
Zen Inspired Yoga and Aerobics Room
24-hour Manned Entry Gate
Five Private Swimming Pools
Movie Screening Room with Plush Seating
Two Lighted Tennis Courts
Waterside Boardwalk Areas
Unit Amenities
Security System (connection not included)
Garden view
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Screened-in Porch
Ceramic Tile Foyer
Ceiling Fans
Microwave
High-speed Internet Available
(RLNE2721096)