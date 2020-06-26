All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5112 Park Central Drive #631.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5112 Park Central Drive #631
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5112 Park Central Drive #631

5112 Park Central Drive · (407) 917-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Park Central
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5112 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5112 Park Central Dr #631 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,215

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
5112 Park Central Dr #631 Available 08/11/20 3rd Floor 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - This lovely 3rd floor condo has a very popular and well-designed floorplan. A private screen enclosed patio lets you relax and surrounding oak trees provide plenty of privacy while allowing in lots of light into this unit. A separate laundry features a full-size washer & dryer. Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens, you will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios.

Community Amenities
New Private Restaurant
New Multi-level Fitness Facility
Zen Inspired Yoga and Aerobics Room
24-hour Manned Entry Gate
Five Private Swimming Pools
Movie Screening Room with Plush Seating
Two Lighted Tennis Courts
Waterside Boardwalk Areas

Unit Amenities
Security System (connection not included)
Garden view
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Screened-in Porch
Ceramic Tile Foyer
Ceiling Fans
Microwave
High-speed Internet Available

(RLNE2721096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Park Central Drive #631 have any available units?
5112 Park Central Drive #631 has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Park Central Drive #631 have?
Some of 5112 Park Central Drive #631's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Park Central Drive #631 currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Park Central Drive #631 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Park Central Drive #631 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 Park Central Drive #631 is pet friendly.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #631 offer parking?
No, 5112 Park Central Drive #631 does not offer parking.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #631 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 Park Central Drive #631 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #631 have a pool?
Yes, 5112 Park Central Drive #631 has a pool.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #631 have accessible units?
No, 5112 Park Central Drive #631 does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #631 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Park Central Drive #631 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5112 Park Central Drive #631?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity