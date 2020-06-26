5112 Park Central Drive #631

Amenities

5112 Park Central Dr #631 Available 08/11/20 3rd Floor 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - This lovely 3rd floor condo has a very popular and well-designed floorplan. A private screen enclosed patio lets you relax and surrounding oak trees provide plenty of privacy while allowing in lots of light into this unit. A separate laundry features a full-size washer & dryer. Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens, you will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios.



Community Amenities

New Private Restaurant

New Multi-level Fitness Facility

Zen Inspired Yoga and Aerobics Room

24-hour Manned Entry Gate

Five Private Swimming Pools

Movie Screening Room with Plush Seating

Two Lighted Tennis Courts

Waterside Boardwalk Areas



Unit Amenities

Security System (connection not included)

Garden view

Full-size Washer and Dryer

Screened-in Porch

Ceramic Tile Foyer

Ceiling Fans

Microwave

High-speed Internet Available



