Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location! And Price! This Charming Lake Cherokee/Lake Davis Historic District Bungalow built in the 1920s with 2 bedroom/ 2 baths with a small den is in the Blankner and Boone School District awaits you. Upon entry you will find an enclosed lanai with a door to the open living space and dining room is open to the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. A separate den and bonus room. Newly updated lighting. Interior washer/ dryer. And new roof. Walk to Lake Eola, Farmers Market & Thornton Park restaurants. This will go quick!!