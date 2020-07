Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Motivated to rent! This beautifully renovated and furnished turnkey is available for seasonal and annual rental. Only 3 blocks from Lake Eola and walking distance to Downtown Orlando. Unit includes 2 parking spaces, laundry on site, wifi, basic cable and all other utilities included. Small pets welcome with a non-refundable $250 fee and owners approval.