5021 NATALIE STREET

Call today to schedule a showing on this wonderful rental - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Great neighborhood, just minutes from the local schools. This split floor plan also includes a living room, separate family room with fireplace, dining room, and breakfast nook right off the kitchen. Carpet and tile combo. Fully fenced in back yard, great size with a beautiful covered patio. Two car garage and washer/dryer included. AC unit installed in 2017! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets are allowed upon approval and a non-refundable pet fee.