5019 HEARTLAND STREET

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground clubhouse oven

Spacious home with everything you need. These four bedrooms, two bonus rooms, 2.5 baths, with over sized entertainment room, formal living and dining rooms which makes this home great for large family or those who want all luxuries under one roof with more than 3,400 Sq. ft home. This Centrally Locate quiet community is close to UCF Medical School, VA Hospital, Lake Nona shopping center, attractions, dining, major highways and theme parks. The community offers a large resort style swimming pool with playground area. Available JULY 1st