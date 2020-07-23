All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 500 Purdue Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
500 Purdue Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

500 Purdue Street

500 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

500 Purdue Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is located in a beautiful Delaney Park neighborhood. The home is on a corner lot. Enjoy a semi open floor plan including a newly remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, new wood looking tiles, updated bathrooms, all bedrooms upstairs and a wrap-around porch. Washer/Dryer hook-ups upstairs for a stackable and downstairs for full size. There is a converted garage apartment that the tenant will not be able to access. Driveway can fit 2 cars. Located in the heart of The City Beautiful, you can enjoy being close to SODO, Orlando Regional Medical Center, Lake Eola, multiple Sunrail locations, Thornton Park and Downtown Orlando. Blankner Schools!!!!! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Purdue Street have any available units?
500 Purdue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Purdue Street have?
Some of 500 Purdue Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Purdue Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 Purdue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Purdue Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Purdue Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 Purdue Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 Purdue Street offers parking.
Does 500 Purdue Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Purdue Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Purdue Street have a pool?
No, 500 Purdue Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 Purdue Street have accessible units?
No, 500 Purdue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Purdue Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Purdue Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach