500 Purdue Street

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is located in a beautiful Delaney Park neighborhood. The home is on a corner lot. Enjoy a semi open floor plan including a newly remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, new wood looking tiles, updated bathrooms, all bedrooms upstairs and a wrap-around porch. Washer/Dryer hook-ups upstairs for a stackable and downstairs for full size. There is a converted garage apartment that the tenant will not be able to access. Driveway can fit 2 cars. Located in the heart of The City Beautiful, you can enjoy being close to SODO, Orlando Regional Medical Center, Lake Eola, multiple Sunrail locations, Thornton Park and Downtown Orlando. Blankner Schools!!!!! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

