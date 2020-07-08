All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4944 Sanoma Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4944 Sanoma Village
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:54 PM

4944 Sanoma Village

4944 Sanoma Village · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4944 Sanoma Village, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0561cdf06d ---- Don\'t miss out on this 3 bedroom condo/townhome ready for move-in now! Nice large open great room plan with sliding glass doors to open yard. Nice kitchen, extra storage under the stairs and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Indoor laundry with hook-ups. This home is available for immediate move in. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 4901 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. HOA has pet maximum of 2 cats/dogs and 20lb weight limit. PETS NEGOTIABLE w/ additional $500 refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 Sanoma Village have any available units?
4944 Sanoma Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4944 Sanoma Village currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Sanoma Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Sanoma Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 4944 Sanoma Village is pet friendly.
Does 4944 Sanoma Village offer parking?
No, 4944 Sanoma Village does not offer parking.
Does 4944 Sanoma Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 Sanoma Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Sanoma Village have a pool?
No, 4944 Sanoma Village does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Sanoma Village have accessible units?
No, 4944 Sanoma Village does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Sanoma Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 4944 Sanoma Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4944 Sanoma Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 4944 Sanoma Village does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach