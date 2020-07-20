4928 Luge Ln

Amenities

Back on the market due to the buyer's financing falling through. There were no inspection concerns after the inspection was conducted. The home is in great condition. The house is listed at appraised value. Great opportunity for a smooth closing given that the home was already inspected and appraised. Beautiful Mediterranean-style townhouse in private and highly desired community. This amazing property is in like new condition and move in ready. A/C unit is only 1.5 years old and the dishwasher is brand new. It is neat and clean with ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a patio off the kitchen. All the appliances stay with the home. Incredibly spacious master bedroom with a private balcony, his and her sink and spacious walk-in closet. All bedrooms have newer carpeting. There is an attached garage with a garage door opener, and guest parking is conveniently located. The community is gated and offers the tot lot play area and a community pool. Great location in the heart of Central Florida. Walking distance to the Millennia Mall, Super Target, Costco, Fine Dining and Shopping. Short drive to Universal Studios, The Premium Outlet Mall, I-4 and downtown Orlando. You could not ask for a more Central Location with high rental property demand.



