Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4918 Millennia Park Dr.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4918 Millennia Park Dr.

4918 Millennia Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Millennia Park Dr, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
4918 Millennia Park Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage ...Millenia Park .... Available July 1, 2020 - Beautiful newer home in the Millennia Park community is located next to the clubhouse and the community pool. This home offers 2089 living square feet with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. The home features: open floor plan, home office downstairs, eat-in kitchen, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and laundry room upstairs. Gated community features park, swimming pool, club house, playground, open play field, and walking trails. Close to I-4 & Florida Turnpike, Universal Studios, mall at millennia, and walking distance to a new elementary school.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider. Please contact Bill Psychoyos at 407-544-3990..

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Security Deposit: $2,045.00. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.00

(RLNE2376830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Millennia Park Dr. have any available units?
4918 Millennia Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Millennia Park Dr. have?
Some of 4918 Millennia Park Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Millennia Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Millennia Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Millennia Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Millennia Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4918 Millennia Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Millennia Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 4918 Millennia Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4918 Millennia Park Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Millennia Park Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4918 Millennia Park Dr. has a pool.
Does 4918 Millennia Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4918 Millennia Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Millennia Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 Millennia Park Dr. has units with dishwashers.

