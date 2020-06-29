Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

4918 Millennia Park Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage ...Millenia Park .... Available July 1, 2020 - Beautiful newer home in the Millennia Park community is located next to the clubhouse and the community pool. This home offers 2089 living square feet with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. The home features: open floor plan, home office downstairs, eat-in kitchen, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and laundry room upstairs. Gated community features park, swimming pool, club house, playground, open play field, and walking trails. Close to I-4 & Florida Turnpike, Universal Studios, mall at millennia, and walking distance to a new elementary school.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider. Please contact Bill Psychoyos at 407-544-3990..



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Security Deposit: $2,045.00. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.00



(RLNE2376830)