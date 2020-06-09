4901 Lake Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fbb54db06d ---- Must see condo in Orlando! FIRST FLOOR 2 bed 2 bath unit with a fully equipped kitchen. Laundry room with washer/ dryer hookups and cool tile floors throughout. This home is available for immediate move in. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 4901 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE HOA has pet maximum of 2 cats/dogs and 20lb weight limit.