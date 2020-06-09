All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

4901 Lake Ridge Road

4901 Lake Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Lake Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fbb54db06d ---- Must see condo in Orlando! FIRST FLOOR 2 bed 2 bath unit with a fully equipped kitchen. Laundry room with washer/ dryer hookups and cool tile floors throughout. This home is available for immediate move in. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 4901 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE HOA has pet maximum of 2 cats/dogs and 20lb weight limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Lake Ridge Road have any available units?
4901 Lake Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4901 Lake Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Lake Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Lake Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 Lake Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 4901 Lake Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 4901 Lake Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 4901 Lake Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Lake Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Lake Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 4901 Lake Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Lake Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4901 Lake Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Lake Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Lake Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 Lake Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4901 Lake Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

