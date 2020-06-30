4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Signal Hill! 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo! End Unit with huge screened in patio. - Laminate flooring throughout along with ceramic tile in wet areas. Open kitchen with generous countertop space. Separate dining area. Inside laundry with 2nd refrigerator and washer/dryer connections for full-size appliances. The living area will easily accommodate a sectional sofa. Very large screened-in patio overlooks courtyard area with lots of oak trees to provide shade and breeze. Two large bedrooms for twin beds or bunk beds. Queens fit perfectly. Ample closet space in both rooms. End unit, very private and quiet neighborhood! Come see what's available at Signal Hill. Priced right for you!



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets



$1,000.00 Rent

$1,000.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



