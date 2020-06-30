All apartments in Orlando
4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28

4829 Lighthouse Road · No Longer Available
Location

4829 Lighthouse Road, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Signal Hill! 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo! End Unit with huge screened in patio. - Laminate flooring throughout along with ceramic tile in wet areas. Open kitchen with generous countertop space. Separate dining area. Inside laundry with 2nd refrigerator and washer/dryer connections for full-size appliances. The living area will easily accommodate a sectional sofa. Very large screened-in patio overlooks courtyard area with lots of oak trees to provide shade and breeze. Two large bedrooms for twin beds or bunk beds. Queens fit perfectly. Ample closet space in both rooms. End unit, very private and quiet neighborhood! Come see what's available at Signal Hill. Priced right for you!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets

$1,000.00 Rent
$1,000.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

(RLNE5290684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 have any available units?
4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 have?
Some of 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 is pet friendly.
Does 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 offer parking?
No, 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 does not offer parking.
Does 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 have a pool?
No, 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 does not have a pool.
Does 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 have accessible units?
No, 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 Lighthouse Cr Unit 28 does not have units with dishwashers.

