Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

Large Two Bedroom with Granite - Walden palms is a gorgeous property close to Millenia Mall, public transportation, major higways and lots of dining options.

This condo is a ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath fully tiled unit with brand new carpet just installed in both bedrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms feature granite countertops and both bedrooms have large walk in closets. Large condo for a great price.

Available Now.

Text Ruth 407 923 0188



(RLNE5757304)