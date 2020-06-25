All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4738 Chevy Place #165

4738 Chevy Place · No Longer Available
Location

4738 Chevy Place, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Towns of Southgate townhome - Completely remodeled three level town home in the Towns of Southgate. Southgate is a condominium community near Conroy and Kirkman. The complex features a community pool and tennis court. The unit was completely renovated with new kitchen, and bathrooms. Floor coverings replaced with upgraded laminate and new carpet. Balcony on the second level with a loft above the kitchen that would be ideal for an office or den. Applications will need to be approved by HOA. Presented by Jim Payne

(RLNE4811144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 Chevy Place #165 have any available units?
4738 Chevy Place #165 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4738 Chevy Place #165 have?
Some of 4738 Chevy Place #165's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 Chevy Place #165 currently offering any rent specials?
4738 Chevy Place #165 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 Chevy Place #165 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4738 Chevy Place #165 is pet friendly.
Does 4738 Chevy Place #165 offer parking?
No, 4738 Chevy Place #165 does not offer parking.
Does 4738 Chevy Place #165 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4738 Chevy Place #165 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 Chevy Place #165 have a pool?
Yes, 4738 Chevy Place #165 has a pool.
Does 4738 Chevy Place #165 have accessible units?
No, 4738 Chevy Place #165 does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 Chevy Place #165 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4738 Chevy Place #165 does not have units with dishwashers.
