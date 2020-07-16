All apartments in Orlando
4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33

4736 Walden Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4736 Walden Cir, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bedroom available in Walden Palm Condos now!!! - Cozy 1 bedroom unit available immediately for rent at the wonderful Walden Palm condos. Unit is on the 3rd floor and priced to rent fast! Near Millenia mall, schools, shopping and much much more. Don't miss out!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

No Pets Allowed

$825.00 Monthly Rent
$825.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE2071163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 have any available units?
4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 currently offering any rent specials?
4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 pet-friendly?
No, 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 offer parking?
No, 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 does not offer parking.
Does 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 have a pool?
No, 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 does not have a pool.
Does 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 have accessible units?
No, 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4736 Walden Circle, # 11-33 does not have units with air conditioning.
