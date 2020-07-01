4712 Walden Circle #1734

Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

1 Bed 1 Bath Condo ready today at Walden Palms near Millenia Mall - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Walden Palms available today!!



Ready for Move in! 1 Bed 1 Bath Home offers open layout with living dining room combo. Quaint kitchen with all appliances for your home cooked meals and upgraded flooring. The home is partial carpeted with ceramic tiles. Freshly painted and cleaned, ready for move in.



Community offers open relaxing pool, tennis court and clubhouse. The unit is located minutes away from Holy Land, Millenia Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, Disney Theme Parks and so much more!



Don't miss out on this spectacular 1 bedroom home and call today for showing.



Requires

$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over

$100.00 Administrative fee if approved



For Showings or further details, please contact Victor Martinez at (407) 443-2218 or Email: Victor@rentprosper.com



Apply at www.rentprosper.com



(RLNE5637981)