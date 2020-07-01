All apartments in Orlando
4712 Walden Circle #1734
4712 Walden Circle #1734

4712 Walden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo ready today at Walden Palms near Millenia Mall - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Walden Palms available today!!

Ready for Move in! 1 Bed 1 Bath Home offers open layout with living dining room combo. Quaint kitchen with all appliances for your home cooked meals and upgraded flooring. The home is partial carpeted with ceramic tiles. Freshly painted and cleaned, ready for move in.

Community offers open relaxing pool, tennis court and clubhouse. The unit is located minutes away from Holy Land, Millenia Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, Disney Theme Parks and so much more!

Don't miss out on this spectacular 1 bedroom home and call today for showing.

Requires
$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved

For Showings or further details, please contact Victor Martinez at (407) 443-2218 or Email: Victor@rentprosper.com

Apply at www.rentprosper.com

(RLNE5637981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Walden Circle #1734 have any available units?
4712 Walden Circle #1734 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Walden Circle #1734 have?
Some of 4712 Walden Circle #1734's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Walden Circle #1734 currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Walden Circle #1734 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Walden Circle #1734 pet-friendly?
No, 4712 Walden Circle #1734 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4712 Walden Circle #1734 offer parking?
No, 4712 Walden Circle #1734 does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Walden Circle #1734 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Walden Circle #1734 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Walden Circle #1734 have a pool?
Yes, 4712 Walden Circle #1734 has a pool.
Does 4712 Walden Circle #1734 have accessible units?
No, 4712 Walden Circle #1734 does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Walden Circle #1734 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Walden Circle #1734 does not have units with dishwashers.

