Location, Location, Location. Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen. The condo offers a large master with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. An established community with a community pool and tennis courts. There is also a great walking trail around the community. The location to I-4 and the Millenia area make it accessible to all your wants and needs.