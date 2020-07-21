4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Millennia Park! Great location - 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 story house fronts one of the many green park areas in this community. Granite counter tops, eat in space in kitchen opens to outside covered patio. Large family room off the kitchen opens to formal dining room. All first floor tiled. Nice bonus room upstairs with balcony overlooking the park. Master is very large with a closet, shower and tub, and dual sinks in bath. 3 more bedrooms and a laundry room make up the rest of the second story. Very nice community, pool is steps away as is the new playground. This is gated community by Universal Studios that puts you close to all the attractions, dining, and fun!



(RLNE5065239)