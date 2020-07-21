All apartments in Orlando
4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0

4664 Silver Birch Way · No Longer Available
Location

4664 Silver Birch Way, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Millennia Park! Great location - 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 story house fronts one of the many green park areas in this community. Granite counter tops, eat in space in kitchen opens to outside covered patio. Large family room off the kitchen opens to formal dining room. All first floor tiled. Nice bonus room upstairs with balcony overlooking the park. Master is very large with a closet, shower and tub, and dual sinks in bath. 3 more bedrooms and a laundry room make up the rest of the second story. Very nice community, pool is steps away as is the new playground. This is gated community by Universal Studios that puts you close to all the attractions, dining, and fun!

(RLNE5065239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 have any available units?
4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 have?
Some of 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 currently offering any rent specials?
4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 is pet friendly.
Does 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 offer parking?
No, 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 does not offer parking.
Does 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 have a pool?
Yes, 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 has a pool.
Does 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 have accessible units?
No, 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 does not have accessible units.
Does 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4664 SILVER BIRCH WAY 0.0 does not have units with dishwashers.
