Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2nd floor unit available for immediate move in. 2/2 in a prime location with many upgrades. The unit have newer flooring, LED lights thought the unit, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms and much more. It is conveniently located a

with easy access to I-4, Florida Turnpike, Downtown Orlando, International Drive, Universal Studios, Valencia Community College and more.