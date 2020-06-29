4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Great location 1/1 apartment - This cozy apartment is conveniently located within a 10 minute drive from Millennia, Universal, and Dr.Phillips. There are two plazas across the street with many local shops, eateries, supermarkets, and drugstores. The apartment comes with a washer and dryer inside and the kitchen comes with a dish washer, microwave, and sterling silver appliances. The apartment overlooks a lake and has a balcony. There also is a gym and pool on location.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns.

Phone number is 772-342-3437



(RLNE5573600)