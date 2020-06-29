All apartments in Orlando
4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107

4645 Kirkman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4645 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Amenities

Great location 1/1 apartment - This cozy apartment is conveniently located within a 10 minute drive from Millennia, Universal, and Dr.Phillips. There are two plazas across the street with many local shops, eateries, supermarkets, and drugstores. The apartment comes with a washer and dryer inside and the kitchen comes with a dish washer, microwave, and sterling silver appliances. The apartment overlooks a lake and has a balcony. There also is a gym and pool on location.
Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns.
Phone number is 772-342-3437

(RLNE5573600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 have any available units?
4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 have?
Some of 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 currently offering any rent specials?
4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 pet-friendly?
No, 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 offer parking?
No, 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 does not offer parking.
Does 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 have a pool?
Yes, 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 has a pool.
Does 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 have accessible units?
No, 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 South Kirkman Rd. #13107 has units with dishwashers.
