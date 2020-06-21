4632 Lighthouse Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont. Galley Kitchen (with walk-in pantry) features stunning recessed, indirect, and contemporary lighting, gorgeous granite countertops, a service island, recent black appliances, and custom painted new white cabinets. The ground floor features designer wood tile flooring throughout kitchen, spacious living room, common bath and laundry room with washer and dryer at your service. French Doors look out from Living room to privacy fenced courtyard and patio. A handy storage closet is accessible from the courtyard area. The second floor and stairway have recent stylish wood laminate flooring. Upstairs master bedroom and second bedroom feature ceiling fans, roomy closets, and South facing windows that look over the courtyard patio to a magnificent Oak tree. The upstairs bathrooms consist of a private half-bath connecting to a FULL common bath with a tub enclosure. All the bathrooms have custom touches and upgraded fixtures with contemporary lighting and faucets. For detail call James at 407-608-3113



Convenient to N Pine Hills Rd, 441, 434, I-4 corridor, and North Lake Orlando.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5828006)