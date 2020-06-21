All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4632 Lighthouse Circle

4632 Lighthouse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4632 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont. Galley Kitchen (with walk-in pantry) features stunning recessed, indirect, and contemporary lighting, gorgeous granite countertops, a service island, recent black appliances, and custom painted new white cabinets. The ground floor features designer wood tile flooring throughout kitchen, spacious living room, common bath and laundry room with washer and dryer at your service. French Doors look out from Living room to privacy fenced courtyard and patio. A handy storage closet is accessible from the courtyard area. The second floor and stairway have recent stylish wood laminate flooring. Upstairs master bedroom and second bedroom feature ceiling fans, roomy closets, and South facing windows that look over the courtyard patio to a magnificent Oak tree. The upstairs bathrooms consist of a private half-bath connecting to a FULL common bath with a tub enclosure. All the bathrooms have custom touches and upgraded fixtures with contemporary lighting and faucets. For detail call James at 407-608-3113

Convenient to N Pine Hills Rd, 441, 434, I-4 corridor, and North Lake Orlando.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 Lighthouse Circle have any available units?
4632 Lighthouse Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 Lighthouse Circle have?
Some of 4632 Lighthouse Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 Lighthouse Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Lighthouse Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 Lighthouse Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4632 Lighthouse Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4632 Lighthouse Circle offer parking?
No, 4632 Lighthouse Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4632 Lighthouse Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4632 Lighthouse Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 Lighthouse Circle have a pool?
No, 4632 Lighthouse Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4632 Lighthouse Circle have accessible units?
No, 4632 Lighthouse Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 Lighthouse Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4632 Lighthouse Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
