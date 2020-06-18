460 E Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32801 South Eola
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This spacious 2bd is 1455 appox square feet. Gorgeous CITY-STYLE town home located within WALKING DISTANCE of CENTRAL DOWNTOWN. This UNIQUE 3-floor town home is a rare find with a PRIVATE ENTRY and ATTACHED GARAGE. This town home community RARELY becomes available so call today for your showing because it will not last long! FEATURES: ATTACHED OVERSIZED ONE-CAR GARAGE - LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME - UPGRADES THROUGHOUT - GREAT SIZED ROOMS AND BATHROOMS - STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER - INCLUDES WATER - SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO ROOF TOP - NO NEIGHBORS ON TOP OR BELOW - HIGHCEILINGS - EXTRA LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. Clean and bright this home is just right for anyone.
To apply or to schedule your showing today visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 460 EAST JACKSON STREET have any available units?
460 EAST JACKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 EAST JACKSON STREET have?
Some of 460 EAST JACKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 EAST JACKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
460 EAST JACKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.