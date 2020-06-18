460 EAST JACKSON STREET

Amenities

This spacious 2bd is 1455 appox square feet. Gorgeous CITY-STYLE town home located within WALKING DISTANCE of CENTRAL DOWNTOWN. This UNIQUE 3-floor town home is a rare find with a PRIVATE ENTRY and ATTACHED GARAGE. This town home community RARELY becomes available so call today for your showing because it will not last long! FEATURES: ATTACHED OVERSIZED ONE-CAR GARAGE - LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME - UPGRADES THROUGHOUT - GREAT SIZED ROOMS AND BATHROOMS - STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER - INCLUDES WATER - SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO ROOF TOP - NO NEIGHBORS ON TOP OR BELOW - HIGHCEILINGS - EXTRA LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. Clean and bright this home is just right for anyone.



To apply or to schedule your showing today visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.